Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns evened their NBA Playoffs series vs. the Los Angeles Clippers with a huge Game 2 victory. While Paul seemed to have suffered a serious injury in the wind, Suns’ fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Paul received an X-ray on his right hand with the results coming back negative, via Chris Haynes of TNT. The point guard seemed to be in some discomfort after a fourth quarter steal against the Clippers. However, with a clean test coming back, Paul should be able to continue on in the series.

His clean bill of health is a major win for Phoenix. Paul played a major role in the Game 2 victory, scoring 16 points with eight assists and four rebounds. With the Suns earning a 123-109 victory, the NBA playoffs matchup is now tied 1-1 with the series heading to Los Angeles for Game 3.

Chris Paul didn’t just beat the Clippers in Game 2, he won with Scott Foster as a referee. Paul entered the contest on a 13-game losing streak in games reffed by Foster. The PG has made his beef with Foster well known. But when the lights shined the brightest, Paul was able to block out the Foster misfortune and come away with the W.

His newest X-ray gives Paul even more reasons to smile into Game 3. While he might be in pain, he avoided any serious issues. Paul will look to build upon the Game 2 win and keep the Suns’ momentum going as they look to take down the Clippers in LA.