Kevin Harlan is considered by many to be one of the best play-by-play commentators working the NBA. His energy on the microphone always seems to elevate the moment, and he's quick-witted to boot, coming up with iconic lines on the fly as he allows himself to be fully immersed into the action in front of him. Harlan can very funny as well, as evidenced by the way he reacted to Devin Booker's spill on the sidelines during the Phoenix Suns' Thursday night preseason contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker tried to save an errant pass from Bradley Beal from going out of bounds. However, the Suns star didn't just fail to keep the ball inbounds, he also took a hard fall along the commentary booth, running into the equipment that was placed atop the table. Just to make matters worse (at least for Harlan), the collision caused some sort of liquid to spill over onto the TNT play-by-play commentator's notes, prompting him to go off on a rant in jest.

“I have spilled stuff all over my notes. How am I gonna do this game, Devin? The notes are ruined,” Harlan said, with his partner in commentary Reggie Miller laughing beside him. “The whole thing is messed up. Do you know how long I worked on these notes? For weeks. And now they're gone.”

Of course, this bit won't work if his partner isn't playing it straight. Miller was the serious man in his duo with Harlan, as he was simply concerned with the well-being of the Suns star after he took a hard hit straight to the face.

“Gotta make sure Book is okay. Book took a shot to the head. His head is what hit the monitor. He's walking this off right now [but] his head went first into this monitor. Just look at his face. Right there on the left side,” Miller said.

Booker did end up being okay, as this did not prevent him at all from suiting up later on in the game. But as for Harlan's notes, well, it's safe to say that his weeks of preparation all went to waste. Let us have a minute of silence for Harlan's dearly departed notes.

Devin Booker and the Suns ramp up for the regular season

The Suns' Thursday night preseason game wasn't your typical exhibition contest. After all, this was their final preseason game before they head to Los Angeles on October 23 to take on the Clippers at Intuit Dome. As a result, Devin Booker and the rest of the Suns' usual rotation players played a few more minutes than usual.

Booker shook off his murder of Kevin Harlan's notes and proceeded to play 28 minutes, leading the team with scoring with 22 points. Both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal crossed the 30-minute mark, while Jusuf Nurkic also made his preseason debut and looked impressive, putting up 15 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes of play.

However, to end preseason, the Suns had to play a few extra minutes, thanks to Dalton Knecht's three that sent the game to overtime.