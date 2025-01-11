Championship teams aren't built overnight, and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia knows that as well as anyone. Also, Kevin Durant has a deep understanding of that. However, the two men share different journeys to their respective championships. For starters, Ishbia was a part of the 2000 Michigan State Spartans national championship win.

Conversely, Durant has two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. He also won both Finals MVP awards on a team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. His game excelled at the highest level. Both men understand the process of getting to the top.

When Ishbia became the new owner, he sparked a different culture, than seen under Robert Sarver. A perpetual positivity, yet insanely competitive nature was a refreshing sight. One of the first moves under Ishbia's leadership was a generational move, to say the least.

The Suns landed Durant in a blockbuster trade. Acquiring a generational superstar midseason is unheard of, nonetheless one like Durant. Although Phoenix hasn't won a title since landing the former MVP, the determination is there. Durant talked Friday's practice about Ishbia's vision and the respect he has for the Suns' owner, via AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

“Sometimes you've got to try and see to try to figure out where you want to go,” Durant said. “Sometimes, it might always work out the way you set it up or how you envision it. Trying is better than not doing nothing at all.”

“I appreciate people that want to put in the work to try to get on that road to a championship level. It's hard. As we've seen, it's tough, but just putting yourself in a position to try to do something. A lot of people don't even try to do stuff out here to be great.”

Kevin Durant sees Mat Ishbia's work for the Suns

Durant was the only move that Ishbia made since taking over as the owner. He landed one of the premier shooting guards in the league. The Suns traded for Bradley Beal in the 2023 offseason. Although Chris Paul was on the receiving end of the trade, it gave Phoenix another legitimate Big 3.

Furthermore, Monty Williams was fired and the franchise brought in Frank Vogel. There was a drop-off the following season and an underwhelming result. Despite 49 wins, they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Shortly after, Vogel was fired and a new head coaching search began.

Then, they hired an Arizona native of Holbrook, Mike Budenholzer. His coaching philosophy fits the team's offensive dynamics. Once again, there's been a shaky season thus far in the Valley of the Sun. A 17-19 record isn't digesting well with the team and its fanbase. Following a 9-2 start, it's been an almost downward spiral.

Injuries have plagued the roster, and it's forced a loss in camaraderie. They've taken drastic measures and have been desperate for any positive change. As a result, the Suns benched both Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, two of their starters. They're 2-1 since then but it hasn't gone without the attention.

Much of the discourse has been about that said benching. Plus, it adds more fuel to the fire about a possible Beal trade. He has a no-trade clause, so he would have to approve a trade before it happens. It's been an ugly concoction so far but winning cures many things, and Durant and Ishbia know that as well as anyone.

Would Mat Ishbia trade Kevin Durant?

It's safe to say that Durant is out of the picture regarding any trade. Before his calf injury at the beginning of the season, he was performing at an MVP level. He would consistently finish the game as the guy who will take the last shot. Still, his skill set is ageless and has evolved graciously.

Despite not extending his contract, Durant reiterated his commitment to the team and the city. However, there might be more years behind the 2014 MVP than in front of him. As a result, his patience could wear thin. Teams during the offseason were knocking at Phoenix's door.

Unless a rebuild is underway, Durant will likely remain in Phoenix. A rising tide lifts all boats, and in this case, that tide is winning. Through a three-game sample, the Suns have regained their energy, enthusiasm, and winning ways. It's small but worth watching. If those ways don't maintain, Ishbia will continue exploring all options to secure the first NBA title for Phoenix.