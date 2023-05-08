Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic joins Michael Jordan in an elite playoff club on Sunday, though he probably wishes he’s not part of it.

With his 53-point explosion in their Game 4 loss against the Phoenix Suns, Jokic now holds the fourth-most points to be scored in a postseason defeat. Jordan still has the record with his 63 points in 1986 during the Chicago Bulls’ first-round series with the Boston Celtics, via Stat Muse.

Making things more interesting, though, Jokic and his Nuggets were actually the ones who punished the other two record-holders on the list. Donovan Mitchell is at no. 2 with his 57 points for the Utah Jazz against Denver back in 2020, while Damian Lillard is at no. 3 with 55 points for the the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

It’s definitely an unwanted record and something that the Serbian big man would hope to move on from as soon as possible. Sure, some people would be happy to be mentioned along with the great Michael Jordan, but not Nikola Jokic at this time.

Not only did they lose their 2-0 series lead against the Suns, but it also looks like Phoenix now has all the momentum on their side as the series shifts to Denver. It was quite the blow on the Nuggets’ morale as well considering that they were unable to win despite the fact that their best player dropped a 50-piece.

It remains to be seen how the Colorado franchise will response to their latest defeat, but hopes are high that they’ll be able to bounce back.