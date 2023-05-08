A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

By now, you have likely read and watched all there needs to be consumed about THAT particular moment in the second quarter of Sunday night’s Game 4 battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. The one where Nikola Jokic gave perhaps the richest man in the crowd of over 17,000 at Footprint Center a shove.

The Nuggets big man was trying to facilitate a play as fast as possible but Suns owner Mat Isbhia did not right away cough up the ball to the very eager Nikola Jokic. What happened next resulted in a technical foul called on the two-time MVP.

But was that technical foul enough punishment? Should the NBA suspend Nikola Jokic for a game, at least?

In a much more ideal situation for the Nuggets, the world would be left talking only about the 53-point explosion of Nikola Jokic in Game 4, but that is simply the case. On one hand, there are some who believe that Nikola Jokic must be suspended for that unfortunate interaction with Isbhia. On the other hand, there are the “Are you kidding me?” people, who definitely don’t want to see Jokic suspended over the aforementioned incident.

Nikola Jokic should not be suspended for Mat Isbhia incident

Granted that Jokic did intentionally give Isbhia a taste of his forearm, he did not exactly enter the stands without the intent of keeping the ball in play. Otherwise, he should and would have been ejected from the game, as the rules state.

“Any coach, player, trainer, or other team bench person who deliberately enters the spectator stands during the game will be automatically ejected and the incident reported by e-mail to Basketball Operations. Entering the stands to keep a ball in play by a player or the momentum which carries the player into the stands is not considered deliberate. The first row of seats is considered the beginning of the stands.”

Apparently, the game officials who reviewed the scene did not think Jokic should get thrown out. It would be confusing to learn that Jokic was suspended over a reviewed incident that the refs decided not to eject him for. That would be a head-scratcher.

Also, just take a step back and look at the grander picture. It would not look good at all if the NBA decides to suspend Nikola Jokic over what is arguably just a minor confrontation that resulted in nothing more than a fan getting ejected. No one was left injured even, which is perhaps the most important thing.

It would take away so much from the heat of the series, with the Suns turning the table on Denver, if Jokic gets a ban. What started out looking like a cakewalk for Jokic and the Nuggets after two wins at home has now become a series that’s tied at 2-2 and headed to an extremely crucial Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday. The importance of that contest can’t be understated. The Nuggets are deep and can be competitive even without Jokic, but no one outside of Phoenix wants to see the duo of Thomas Bryant and Deandre Jordan share duties at the center position in lieu of their superstar teammate. They are not going to replace even half the production of Jokic in Game 4 in which he shot 20-for-30 from the field and assisted in 11 Denver buckets.

Expect Nikola Jokic to be there in Game 5.