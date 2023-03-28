Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams refused to confirm whether Kevin Durant would be making his return on Wednesday.

Durant has been out for the last 10 games since spraining his ankle during a pre-game warmup which postponed his home debut for the Suns.

However, it was recently revealed by NBA insider Shams Charania that KD would finally make his long-awaited return Wednesday when Phoenix host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When asked whether those reports were true, Williams remained coy and stated there was still no official update on Durant as things stood.

“Nothing’s changed,” Williams told reporters. “He’s just doing a lot more work on the floor so we’ll have an official update when we’ll have that.”

In all likelihood, Williams is probably just playing it safe as it wouldn’t surprise many to see Durant back on the floor against Minnesota.

It would be an ideal time to make his return as well with the playoffs fast approaching. The Suns are currently the No. 4 seed with a 40-35 record. With seven games remaining, it appears highly unlikely they will be able to climb any higher given that they’re five games behind the Sacramento Kings who are third.

But then again, with Durant in the team and some good fortune, who knows? Regardless, Phoenix will be pleased to have the two-time champion feature towards the tail-end of the regular season and get himself in a groove again before the playoffs begin.

Durant averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in the three games he has featured for the Suns since arriving last month.