The Phoenix Suns are looking for a new owner… kind of. While Robert Sarver is still the owner of the team, the recent investigation on him will likely force him out of the team. He’s already become a liability for the team, with some sponsors pulling out because of Sarver’s presence.

There are a couple of names involved in the hunt for a new owner of Phoenix. One of these names is former US president Barack Obama, who is reportedly part of a group that seeks to buy ownership of the Suns. That’s certainly an intriguing name, and head coach Monty Williams seems to agree. Here’s what he had to say: (via Uproxx)

“I don’t tend to make comments about speculation, but I think anybody would value a partnership with someone like that,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. “For me, as an African-American, even though you may have differences of opinions on certain views politically, whatever that looks like, someone that’s been through those kinds of experiences from a leadership standpoint, I would love to just pick his brain and just sit and listen for hours about life and decisions and things like that.

Barack Obama is obviously one of the most influential people in American history, being the first African-American man to become President. Having a Black icon be a prominent figure in a league with a majority of Black players would be amazing. It’s going to be tough, as Sarver seemingly isn’t keen on selling the Suns yet. If it does happen though, it would be a momentous occasion for the NBA.