Former Phoenix Suns and current Brooklyn Nets forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson will return to Phoenix to play the Suns Dec. 13. This is the first time they will play against the Suns in their respective careers.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will return to Phoenix Dec. 13. Kevin Durant’s return to Brooklyn will be Jan. 31. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) August 17, 2023

Bridges and Johnson were formerly lottery picks who had great careers in Phoenix. They were part of the Suns' 8-0 team in the 2020 NBA Bubble, 2021 Western Conference championship team and a group in 2021-22 that won a franchise-best 64 games in the regular season.

Both players were included in a trade for superstar forward Kevin Durant in February. The deal also included Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in 2028. The Suns also received wing TJ Warren in the deal.

Bridges, who was the NBA's runner up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22, is one of the NBA's most promising young stars. After he was traded to the Nets, he averaged 26.1 points in 27 games on 47.5 percent shooting (37.6 percent from 3-point range). He also averaged a career-best 4.5 rebounds.

Bridges averaged 23.5 points on 42.9 percent shooting (40 percent from 3-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the Nets' first-round loss of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics in four games.

Bridges was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was soon traded to the Suns for Zhaire Smith and a 2021 first-round pick.

Johnson was picked by the Suns with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He emerged as an important role player for the in his first three seasons and was a starter in 16 of 17 games with the team this past season. Once he was traded to the Nets, Johnson averaged 166 points on 46.8 percent shooting (37.2 percent from 3-point range), 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest, which were all career highs.

In four playoff games, Johnson averaged 18.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting (42.9 percent from 3-point range), 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.