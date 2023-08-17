The Phoenix Suns will have arguably their best team in franchise history on the floor for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Suns have superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who are widely regarded as two of the top-10 players in the NBA, and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. This is arguably the best scoring trio in the NBA.

Phoenix also hired Frank Vogel, who is the only coach in the NBA to lead three of his teams to the top defensive rating three times since 2012. Vogel won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and is looking to lead the Suns to their first-ever title.

The Suns unveiled their regular-season schedule for the 2023-24 campaign Thursday. Here are five things you need to know about the schedule.

The NBA is introducing its inaugural in-season tournament this season. The Suns are in Group A of the Western Conference with the Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

The winner of the Suns' group, or the team with the best record after four group play games, will advance to an eight-team knockout round. Here are the Suns' four scheduled group games.

— Friday, Nov. 10 versus Lakers (8 p.m. PT)

— Friday, Nov. 17 at Jazz (8 p.m. PT)

— Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Trail Blazers (7 p.m. PT)

— Friday, Nov. 24 at Grizzlies (3 p.m. PT)

2. Nationally-televised games

The Suns have 37 nationally-televised games this season on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV. That is the third-most in the NBA behind the Warriors (41) and Lakers (40).

Here are the games scheduled to take place on ESPN, TNT and NBA TV:

.#Suns games on ESPN this season: — Nov. 10 vs. Lakers (NBA In-Season Tournament)

— Nov. 17 @ Jazz (NBA In-Season Tournament)

— Nov. 22 vs. Warriors

— Dec. 1 vs. Nuggets

— Dec. 15 vs. Knicks

— Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) vs. Mavericks

— Jan. 24 @ Mavericks

— Jan. 31 @…

.#Suns games on TNT this season: — Oct. 24 @ Warriors

— Oct. 26 @ Lakers

— Oct. 31 vs. Spurs

— Dec. 12 vs. Warriors

— Jan. 11 @ Lakers

— Feb. 6 vs. Bucks

— Feb. 13 vs. Kings

— Feb. 22 @ Mavericks

— March 5 @ Nuggets

— March 14 @ Celtics

NBA TV games scheduled for the #Suns: — Oct. 28 vs. Jazz

— Nov. 2 vs. Spurs

— Nov. 19 at Jazz

— Nov. 24 at Grizzlies

— Jan. 8 at Clippers

— Jan. 29 at Heat

— Feb. 4 at Wizards

— March 15 at Hornets

— March 21 vs. Hawks

— March 23 at Spurs

— April 5 vs.… https://t.co/Dv9Z8qgPtn

Here is a full calendar schedule of the Suns' 2023-24 schedule, including times for the games above.

Here is a calendar schedule of every #Suns game this regular season: pic.twitter.com/yHFnoLJwbk — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) August 17, 2023

The Suns have three of the best players in the NBA, which makes sense why they are behind the Lakers (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) and Warriors (Stephen Curry).

3. Opening Day and Christmas

The Suns will be featured in an opening-day game Oct. 24 on TNT versus the Warriors, who have former Phoenix point guard Chris Paul. The game will start at 7 p.m. PT.

After that, the Suns have a TNT-scheduled game Thursday, Oct. 26 versus the Lakers. This is expected to be the first meeting between James and Durant since 2018 assuming both play.

The Suns then play the Dallas Mavericks Monday, Dec. 25, in one of five NBA Christmas Day games. The contest is at Footprint Center and will tip off at 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. This is the third straight Christmas Day game for the Suns and No. 21 in franchise history.

4. Road games, back-to-backs and more

According to a press release, this is the first time the Suns will start the season on the road since 2010-11. Their longest homestand of the season will be Dec. 29 to Jan. 7, which includes games against the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Grizzlies.

The Suns' longest road trip will be seven games from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4, when they play the Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Magic, Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.

Phoenix is scheduled for 14 back-to-back sets, including eight times in which they will play home games on consecutive nights.

5. Home game ticket sales

For those looking to watch Booker, Durant, Beal and center Deandre Ayton this season, single-game tickets for all Suns home games will go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. They can be purchased at Suns.com/Tix.

The 2023-24 season will also mark the start of the Suns' new media rights deal with Gray Television, Inc. (3TV and CBS5) and streaming service Kiswe to make all games available to fans across Arizona. Games will also broadcast on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and KSUN La Mejor Radio, according to a press release.