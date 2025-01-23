Sometimes, trading for the shiniest thing doesn't always work. However, when the Phoenix Suns traded for Nick Richards, it solved an immediate need: rebounding and physicality.

The former Charlotte Hornets backup center has already started in two games with his new team, with Richards bringing a toughness that the team didn't have at the five spot. When the Suns benched Jusuf Nurkic, they immediately lost that rebounding and dominant interior presence.

Fast forward to acquiring Richards, and the void has been filled. His athleticism, post moves, and footwork have been impressive. After posting eight points and 15 rebounds, he helped Phoenix get close in the rebounding battle. Although they were outworked 52-48, it's a step in the right direction.

As the road trip concludes, the Suns went 3-2 and went 2-1 since Richards joined the team. On Saturday, he'll play in front of the Phoenix faithful. He spoke to AZCentral's Duane Rankin and gave a simple response to his feelings for that game.

“Definitely excited,” Richards said.

Suns fans have been yearning for a physical interior presence, and Richards is just that. However, it's not only his fanbase that is excited. Even Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer was excited about the Richards trade. He talked about getting him up to speed with the offense, as well as developing chemistry with guys like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Nick Richards has been what the Suns need

Again, adding a rebounding big that can get out in transition, catch alley-oops, and clean the glass is huge. While it's still a bit concerning, having Richards negates some of the problem. Not only does he clean up the rebounding department, but he's effective off of the pick-and-roll.

It gives Phoenix a legitimate lob threat inside. As a result, it's allowed Booker and Durant to capitalize on the mid-range game. Both players excel in that area. If teams want to step up or hedge on the screen, the two can find Richards slipping to the basket for an easy score.

Funny enough, Durant gave a positive reaction to the Richards trade. Real hoopers respect real hoopers, and that's what the big man is. With all the trade frenzy going around, the team secured one of their biggest needs, and it's already paying off within three games.

In his first game, he posted a 21-point and 11-rebound double-double in 27 minutes off the bench. It looked like he had played with the Suns all season. His timing at the basket was flawless, and his movement off of screens, and establishing a physical presence in the paint was much-needed.

Suns will have to rely on Nick Richards throughout the season

He's not a star like Durant, Booker, or even Bradley Beal, but his impact is just as great. Superstars need the enforcers. Richards won't fight anyone or pester anyone in that way. However, he's the brute in the paint. Nothing plans to get past him in any way, shape or form.

Richards has been in and out of the starting lineup. After all, Budenholzer is trying to catch Richards up to speed. So far, he's been doing a solid job. Luckily, Phoenix will have more time to rest before Saturday's game. Then, they'll take on the Washington Wizards in Richards's home debut.

As he said after Wednesday's game, he's ‘definitely excited.' That excitement could continue if the Suns pick up their second win against the Wizards this season and start the brief three-game home trip on a positive note.