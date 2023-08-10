The Phoenix Suns will face the Golden State Warriors on TNT for ‘Opening Night' of the 2023-24 NBA season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The game will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco Oct. 24.

The Suns, who will debut their new big three with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, will face the Warriors, who have former Phoenix point guard Chris Paul. Durant, who won two championships with the Warriors and played with the team from 2016 to 2019, is set to play in front of Bay Area fans for the first time since he left the team in 2019 free agency.

The Suns appear to have the second game on TNT's ‘Opening Night.' The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors and the Suns play in the Pacific Division, so this will be the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

The Suns are going all-in for their first-ever championship this season. They traded Paul, guard Landry Shamet and five second-round picks, among other assets, for Beal, to create the NBA's best scoring trio with Booker and Durant, who they traded for in February.

Phoenix played eight regular-season games with Durant on its roster and was the betting favorite to win the Western Conference in 2022-23. Unfortunately for the Suns, they did not build enough chemistry with Durant on their team and were eliminated by the Nuggets in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship in 2023-24. According to FanDuel, they have +650 odds to win the championship, which is fourth-best in the NBA and second in the Western Conference behind the Nuggets (+480).

Phoenix majority owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones were aggressive in the team's roster construction. The Suns overhauled their team and have balanced shooting and defensive potential next to Booker, Durant and Beal. They also hired coach Frank Vogel, who won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020.