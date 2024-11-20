The Phoenix Suns are in another Kevin Durant contract situation, this time with the Suns owner, Mat Ishbia. After Durant didn't sign a contract extension ahead of the 2024-25 season, it raised questions if he'll be with the team after the season. However, Ishbia shut those rumors down and reiterated a point to ESPN's Shams Charania he's consistently made.

“[Durant] loves being in Phoenix, we love having him,” Ishbia told ESPN. “He's off to an amazing start this season — one of the MVP leaders — and we're off to a very good start. We expect Kevin to sign an extension, and be with us for the long term. We hope he finishes his career here in Phoenix.

“You can't sign a two-year extension this last summer, you can't do it based on the NBA rules. So we figured after the season we'll talk about it, take care of it.

“Kevin wants to be here, we want Kevin here. There's never been one grumbling of anything different.”

Since being traded, Durant continues to excel, despite being in his 16th season. Before being hit with a left calf injury, Durant was in the thick of the MVP conversation. From clutch shots to consistent 30+ point games, his game continues to improve and show that he's been ageless.

Could Kevin Durant sign somewhere else besides the Suns?

On the season, he's averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 53.3% shooting, 42.9% from 3-point range. In his nine games this season, he's helped lead Phoenix to an 8-1 start. Since his injury, they've gone 1-5. He's been carrying a bulk of the Suns offense when he's played, nearly playing 40 minutes per game. Teams across the league will be interested in the former MVP.

However, the five teams with the most amount of space to sign Durant aren't exactly in winning positions. The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are in rebuild mode. While they can swing for the fences for Durant, it's unlikely he'll go to a rebuilding team, considering his age, and overall body of work.

Ishbia is confident that Durant will sign back. Also, Phoenix gave up a lot to acquire Durant, so ensuring that they'll get a return on their investment is also a part of it. Furthermore, the Big 3 of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is presented as a championship or bust scenario. As long as Durant is on the team with those two, they can be in title contention. Now, it's on the Sun's management to make sure that he stays in Phoenix for the rest of his career.