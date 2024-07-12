After a tough 2023-24 season for the Phoenix Suns, the team now is working their way through an offseason where they have limited options. Due to salary cap restrictions and a lack of draft picks, Phoenix has limited means of improving their roster.

But they can hope for internal improvement, and the Suns are certainly doing so as they re-sign forward Josh Okogie to a two-year, $16 million contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Free agent F Josh Okogie has agreed on a two-year, $16 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Okogie's agent, Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports, has been negotiating the new contract with Suns officials.”

Suns fans are reacting.

Ar15MVP – “Josh Okogie on fraud watch this upcoming season.”

minnyshowtime – “Suns couldve just donated that money to charity instead youll get the same result”

Dan Besbris – “Only about 4 injuries away from fantasy value”

Dingi – “So Suns choose to be an below average three point team, OK”

desire – “OKOGIE STEALING PAYCHECKS”

Jeremy Kamali – “Suns really doing a whole lot of NOTHING this summer. 2nd round exit at best. Nothing changed.”

ommy – “Why? He didn’t even get minutes in the playoffs.”

Utility Sports – “Bro wasn’t in the playoff rotation for a razor thin team and now gets $8M… yeah ok”

NoName – “He was so bad that they benched him when there was no other options. Clearly they’re doing this with the idea that they’ll trade em when eligible, but what would they even fetch? They pick Lonnie Walker up off the street right now and he’s instantly better”

Okogie averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Suns last season.

Suns' Kevin Durant likes roster

After that kind of disappointment, one would think that Suns star Kevin Durant is stressing over the team's makeup for next year. Not so, says Durant.

Durant told ESPN, “I like our team. We got me, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker… I felt like we gave a lot of games away last year. I like where we are.”

With the Suns' massive luxury tax bill and a lack of picks to improve the roster, so it's a good thing that Durant likes the team as is. Owner Mat Ishbia shared a similar sentiment after the team was eliminated from the postseason.

“Oh, it's extremely fixable. I mean, let's, let's just be real, although this isn't a cool narrative and the national media really won't want to play it out there, but like, ask the other 29 GMs, 26 of them would trade their whole team for our whole team and our whole, and our draft picks and everything as is, like, The house is not on fire. We're in great position. It's not hard to fix. It's not like we're like, ‘Hey, we don't have enough talent to win a championship.' We have enough talent to win a championship. Right. Did we, do we have enough continuity? We have time together. Like there's a lot of things we can look at.”

The Suns finished with the sixth seed in the Western Conference and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season.