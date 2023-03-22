A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Deandre Ayton was unable to suit up for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday as they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-120. The 24-year-old is currently dealing with a hip injury, and his status on Wednesday against a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers side has now already been confirmed.

Deandre Ayton injury status vs. Lakers

Unfortunately for Suns fans, they will need to endure at least one more game without their starting center in the lineup. This is after Ayton was ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Lakers. The official diagnosis is a right hip contusion, which doesn’t sound overly concerning. However, it’s serious enough to force Ayton out for two straight games.

Ayton will join Kevin Durant on the sidelines for the Lakers game with KD still nursing a sprain in his left ankle.

As for LA, LeBron and Mo Bamba are still unavailable. Anthony Davis has popped up on the injury report as well, but given that he is probable to play, he is expected to be active against the Suns.

As for Deandre Ayton, his next chance to suit up will be on Friday in a marquee matchup against the Sacramento Kings, who have arguably been the biggest surprise package in the West this season. The Kings are currently third in the conference with a 43-28 record. The Suns, on the other hand, are a full five games behind Sacramento at fourth. Mathematically speaking, a Top 3 finish for the Suns is still attainable, but they will need to put forth a near-flawless record in their remaining 11 games of the regular season.