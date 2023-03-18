A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Phoenix Suns snapped their three-game losing streak on Thursday with a 116-113 win over the Orlando Magic. They are back in action on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder as they kick off a critical three-game road trip in the West, but at this point, the Suns will need to try and secure a win against OKC without the services of star big man Deandre Ayton.

Deandre Ayton injury status vs. Thunder

The Suns have already officially ruled out Ayton for Sunday’s clash against the Thunder. The official diagnosis is a right hip contusion, which indicates that the problem does not appear to be serious. It is worth noting that Ayton will have a total of five days of rest now that he won’t be suiting up on Sunday, so this factor could have been a consideration for Phoenix as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ayton will be joining Kevin Durant on the sidelines for Sunday’s matchup as KD continues to rehab a left ankle sprain. At the moment, Durant still does not have a firm timetable as to when he will be able to return to the court. In other injury news, Landry Shamet has been tagged as probable against the Thunder.

The Suns are still vying for positioning out in the West at the moment. At 38-32, Phoenix is currently fourth in the conference. They are 4.5 games behind the third-seeded Sacramento Kings so at this point, a Top 3 finish is still within reach for the Suns. They are back in action on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.