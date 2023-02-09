The Phoenix Suns shocked the world by pulling off an early morning blockbuster with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant ahead of the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, but it turns out that wasn’t going to be their only move of the day. The Suns followed up this deal with a much smaller one that involves them sending Dario Saric and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Darius Bazley.

Via Shams Charania:

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and a second-round pick, sources tell The Athletic.”

Considering how much the Suns gave up to land Durant, it makes sense that they are going out and swinging deals in an effort to shore up their depth a bit moving forward. Bazley had seen a much smaller role with the Thunder this season after a pair of decent seasons beforehand, and while his numbers aren’t great (5.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 0.9 APG, 44.9 FG%) he will likely have a decent role with Phoenix right off the bat.

It helps that they are also trading away Saric, who also didn’t have a big role with his former team this season. Saric made his return to the court after missing all of the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL, but he struggled to truly find his way (5.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.5 APG, 42.7 FG%) and has been moved as a result.

This isn’t a huge trade, but it shows the Suns are committed to adding some more depth in the aftermath of their Durant deal, while the Thunder are still committed to adding as many future assets as possible. It will be interesting to see whether or not this is the final deal either side makes, but for the most part, this seems like a decent deal for both teams.