Ever since teams inquired about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in a possible trade, once again, are the talk of the NBA. Like previous times, it hasn't been good publicity. After ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported that a 3-team deal nearly took place, Durant refused.

It would've been between the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and the Suns. The proposed deal would have sent Durant to the Warriors but refused to go back to the Bay Area. Also, Phoenix would've received Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, multiple first and second-round picks, plus swaps. Following that, the Suns still received numerous calls about Durant's availability.

Although the franchise didn't end up trading him, it's a bad look. However, before diving into the deal, let's rewind to Wednesday morning's shootaround.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne detailed that the Suns locker room was ‘toxic' and that everyone was walking on eggshells with the trade deadline. After Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks, it sent a shellshock across the league. Many front offices started to contemplate who was truly untouchable.

Two days after that report, the bombshell with Durant dropped. Although many question if he'll stay, there's still a lingering question about the vibes in the locker room. Royce O'Neale touched on that ESPN report and quickly refuted it.

“I feel like they are making up some stuff sometimes,” O'Neale said via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “I saw that, I was like, ‘I don’t know what they talkin’ ‘bout.”

Suns didn't help themselves with Kevin Durant trade rumors

All of this could've been resolved with simple communication. The organization frequently said that they wouldn't trade Durant away. However, they did mention that they'll listen to all offers. That 3-team deal made Durant's ears burn. An immediate violation of trust isn't ideal for one of the star players to experience.

Not to mention, he is technically a free agent after this season after Durant didn't sign a contract extension. At the time, it wasn't seen as too much of a concern. Now, the Suns could do some real harm to themselves if they don't resolve the matter soon. He won't have to remain with the franchise and can sign anywhere else he wants.

One of those players who's been involved in trade rumors is Phoenix guard, Grayson Allen. Two years ago, his name was a big talking point at the trade deadline. Many contenders were interested in his sharpshooting and microwave scoring. However, the Milwaukee Bucks ended up keeping him.

Still, he vividly remembers that experience. A team that was on the brink of imploding is one that he unfortunately understands. During Friday morning's shootaround, he explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin about how intense the trade rumors have been throughout the season.

“Felt a little bit like that when I was in Milwaukee, but I think it's a little more extreme here, especially with this year,” Allen said.

Immediately after that, Allen was asked about that initial ESPN report regarding the locker room. He echoed O'Neale's sentiment about how the camaraderie is in the locker room and if there is a problem.

“No,” Allen stated. “The locker room has been good all year long. I don't know where that came from.”

Where do the Suns go from here?

Not capitalizing during the trade deadline hurts. Although they dumped Jusuf Nurkic's contract, they gave up 1 of their 3 first-round picks. While the picks don't carry much value, that move is an ideal synopsis of the season. Furthermore, tainting their relationship with Durant isn't what they want.

He could be the deciding factor in how the franchise will proceed after this season, barring a playoff exit or missing the playoffs as a whole. Either way, Phoenix will try and keep the positive energy despite the rumors and Kevin Durant's saga. If they manage to produce winning results, it might not be a problem. But a 25-25 record isn't enough to spring them into legitimacy.