At the end of January, Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn was awarded an invite to All-Star Weekend, as a part of the Rising Stars game. He was the injury replacement for Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain. However, Dunn has had an impactful season that doesn't show up on the stat sheet.

In 49 games this season, he's started in 28 of them. His defensive impact has been essential next to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the rest of the Suns roster. However, once he landed in San Francisco, he took it all in. Dunn explained how he's making a dream come true.

“Getting to know these guys, we're going to be here for a long time, and to try and grow connections and get to know each other well,” Dunn said via the Suns X account. “It's going to be great. I'm very excited. Like you said, it's my first ever All-Star game, so I always wanted to go as a kid, and being able to just let to do this for my first time is great.

“Just taking it all in, being able just to be grateful, and thank God for the glory.”

Ryan Dunn can show out for the Suns at All-Star Weekend

The best rookie and sophomore players come together for the annual game. However, Dunn has grown his game since the season debut. The Suns wing was mostly, and still is a three-and-d player. His 6'8 height mixed with a 7'1 wingspan and a 38-inch vertical are impressive physical traits.

Still, his game has grown in half of a season. For example, he's been operating effectively in the short roll. His floater game has improved drastically. Not to mention, his ball handling as well. The acrobatic finishes and increased aggressiveness at the basket are a welcome sight for viewers.

Even with the Suns' inconsistencies this season, Dunn has done all he can to make a difference. He's continuing to work on his craft but will have a national stage to show his skills.

However, his teammates aren't surprised with the invite. The Suns' rookie fearlessness elevated the team morale in the preseason, and it's done so at this point in the season as well. He's the lone rookie representative of the team at the All-Star Weekend. Despite that, he'll have a chance to make an impact, as he's done the entire season.

Being on the national stage could give Dunn a taste of life as a star in the NBA. Either way, he's remaining grateful for the opportunity to represent his team and have the All-Star Weekend experience.