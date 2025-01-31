Before Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn was invited to the NBA Rising Stars game, he hoped to have had the chance.

“Obviously that’s something I kinda wish I had, that was a goal of mine,” Dunn said via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “So it was kind of upsetting at first not making it, but I give credit to those rookies, they’re balling out this year.”

Fast forward two days and Dunn is officially a part of the Rising Stars. He's replacing fellow rookie Jared McCain, who tore his meniscus earlier in the year. However, Dunn's vote isn't one of pity. It's more than worth it. When the Suns drafted Ryan Dunn, they were getting an elite defender.

After making the ACC All-Defensive team with Virginia basketball, those skills translated nicely. He is posting a Defended Field Goal Percentage of 40.8%, which leads all rookies. He also ranks sixth in the league among players to have defended at least 300 field goal attempts.

For a rookie and in a stacked Western Conference, that's beyond impressive. Still, his defense reigns supreme, but his offensive game is developing nicely. He began the season on a hot streak from 3, but it simmered down. However, in a game against the Washington Wizards, he posted a career-high amid his first double-double.

He had 18 points and 11 rebounds in that game. Not to mention, Dunn has been starting in the place of Bradley Beal, something that sparked some narratives. Despite the move, Beal has said time and time again that Dunn is worthy of the spot and brings many intangibles to the table.

Ryan Dunn's Rising Stars nod is a credit to the Suns

While his impact speaks volumes by itself, he's had some help along the way. All-Stars like Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant have all encouraged Dunn, and fellow rookie, Oso Ighodaro. As a result, the Suns rookies' fearlessness elevated the team morale during the preseason.

That energy continued to follow the team into the regular season. Whether defending the best perimeter player, diving for a loose ball, or making an energy play, his contributions help keep the stars on their toes. They don't want the rookies to outwork them, but Dunn is setting the tone.

Furthermore, he's growing as a slasher and a roller to the basket. There will be plenty of times when he'll be the screener and flare to the free-throw line. He's developed a nice floater from that range, which has helped his game. Also, Dunn has had his fair share of athletic moments.

Climbing up for a block, doing an up-and-under layup or a simple dunk, he has the potential and is already contributing mightily to a win-now Suns team. Either way, this is a big stepping stone for Dunn. Many will soon see his potential, and question how he fell so far in the 2024 NBA Draft.