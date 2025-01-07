For all of the talk surrounding Bradley Beal's benching, he's taken everything in stride. However, Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn has been the beneficiary of the move. While he's started in plenty of games before, this one was during an uneasy time. Even with the adjustment to the bench, Beal didn't want Dunn to have his light dimmed.

He told AZCentral's Duane Rankin after Monday's game about his on-court moment with the Suns rookie.

“My first thought process was him,” Beal said. “He's thrown in the fire and mix of everything. He doesn't really get to enjoy starting as a young rookie in the league. That's big. Everybody is so caught up in my s**t and whatever is going on.”

The move has put a spotlight on Phoenix for a plethora of reasons. While head coach Mike Budenholzer said it's a basketball move, there might be more to the story. After all, the Suns hold the most interest in trading for Jimmy Butler. That doesn't make matters any easier for the Phoenix guard.

Despite the outside noise, he remained committed to having Dunn be the best version of himself. Beal explained the pep talk he gave the rookie before tipoff.

“I told him before the game, ‘Just lock in, just be you,” Beal said. “Keep playing the way you've been playing. You ain't doing anything wrong. Stay locked in and be you.' I'm so proud of him.”

Bradley Beal's support of Ryan Dunn is huge for the Suns

Dunn has reciprocated that love all season. He's always talked about the leadership, support, and encouragement of the veterans. Now, it might be a different feeling for Dunn. Moments after Beal explained his pep talk to Dunn, the Phoenix rookie spoke on what he took from Beal during that time.

“Keep doing what you're supposed to do,” Dunn said. “Don't worry about nothing. The media, the critics, the criticism, about anything that's going on. Keep doing your job.”

“I give Brad a lot of thanks as a guy that I looked up to in my career. He's been handling everything very well. He's been encouraging us to not worry about himself but worry about the team, and I think we need that a lot. I give Brad a lot of thanks for that.”

Ryan Dunn will create winning basketball for the Suns

Much of the news has been circulating only around Beal. The move affects the team off the court but affects them on the court. With Dunn starting in his place, there's another defensive-minded wing on the perimeter. Budenholzer explained before Monday's game via ClutchPoints' Sam DiGiovanni about what Dunn brings to the starting five.

“I think his size, his athleticism, a defensive presence,” Budenholzer said. “I think that starting a group or starting a game with could be very helpful. Mason's been playing with that group and I think there's a little bit of a rhythm. Again, we're just trying to find our way to be our best.”

While the Suns are in a back-to-back and take on the Charlotte Hornets, they had a much-needed win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Beal dropped a team-high 25 points off the bench. As for Dunn, he posted 15 points, three made three-pointers, and four rebounds.

The defensive versatility takes a huge step with the former Virginia basketball standout. The Suns will hope to extend their winning streak against the Hornets on Tuesday. It's the last game of a three-game road trip before heading back to Phoenix. Dunn will likely remain in the starting five as long as Beal is on the bench.

However, that support and encouragement have made the adjustment easier for the two players.