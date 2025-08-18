Aug 18, 2025 at 11:04 AM ET

On Sunday, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham had to be helped off the court due to a knee injury. She sustained it in the first half against the Connecticut Sun.

Her knee came into contact with the Sun's Bria Hartley. Ultimately, Cunningham didn't play for the remainder of the game.

The Fever went on to win 99-93 in overtime. Afterward, Cunningham appeared to poke fun at the injury on her Instagram page.

In a collection of slides under the caption title “august>”, Cunningham started with more smiling and optimistic images and ended with a picture of her on the floor, clutching her knee.

At this point, the Fever are holding onto the 6th ranking in the WNBA Eastern Conference. They are trying to secure a playoff spot, but also dealing with a rash of injuries affecting top talent.

Recently, both Syd Colson and Aari McDonald sustained season-ending injuries. Then of course, there is the ongoing battle to bring Caitlin Clark back after she's missed over 20 games due to quad and groin injuries.

As of now, the Fever have a record of 19-16. Also, Cunningham is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

The extent of her injury and playing status remains unknown.

The Fever needs Sophie Cunningham

Due to a lack of depth in the backcourt, Cunningham's presence is vital. Since the All-Star break, she has contributed immensely averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 assists.

If Cunningham were to be absent, they would put an equal amount of pressure on Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull. Mitchell has been the team's leading scorer averaging 20.4 points per game. On Sunday, she ended the game with 38 points, including 34 in the second half.

Whereas Hull has come around as of late in scoring and rebounding. On Sunday, she had 8 points and 7 rebounds against the Sun. All in all, Hull is averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

But Cunningham provides that extra spark and tenacity that the Fever need.