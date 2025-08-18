The Indianapolis Colts are in need of some reinforcements after sustaining multiple injuries to their secondary, and there may not be any better options right now than someone who was in the upper echelon of his position group for several seasons. Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is coming to Indy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 32-year-old was a free agent for the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign, despite the Cincinnati Bengals extending him a contract offer. His health, declining skill set and an ongoing lawsuit could have possibly limited his market. The Colts are feeling desperate, however, and will roll the dice on the former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. Howard's agent, David Canter of Aura Sports Group, revealed the news on Monday morning.

Indianapolis allowed 229.4 passing yards per game last season, which ranked seventh-worst in the NFL, causing general manager Chris Ballard to address the issue in free agency. The Colts signed Super Bowl champion and 2023 Second-Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward to a three-year contract for $60 million with $35 million guaranteed. He is only one man, though.

Since Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents are both dealing with injuries, the organization has to pivot. While the prospect of trusting an aging corner who is embroiled in a legal dispute is probably unsettling to plenty of fans, Indy clearly still believes Howard has some productive football left in him.

Article Continues Below

New Colts CB Xavien Howard made his mark in Miami

The 2016 second-round draft pick recorded an outstanding 29 interceptions in 100 games with the Dolphins, leading the NFL in that category during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. He also posted 95 pass breakups, 258 solo tackles, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in that span. Xavien Howard suffered a foot injury in 2023, and Miami ultimately released him in March of 2024.

There is no telling how he will perform after the layoff, but cornerbacks can only do so much after they lose a step. The Houston, Texas native may have to rely on his veteran instincts in order to make a positive impact on the field in 2025.

The Colts have less than three weeks to sort out their secondary. Coincidentally, they begin their new season with a home matchup versus the Dolphins.