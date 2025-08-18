It was a fun night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, especially for Mark Vientos and the New York Mets, as they defeated the Seattle Mariners at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to secure their second victory in a row and win the three-game series outright. Making the evening even more special, not just for the Mets, but for baseball, was the youth spirit in the air, as the game was labeled the Little League Classic.

Vientos felt he got a boost from a Little Leaguer, who predicted his huge three-run home run in the fifth inning that broke the game open in favor of the Mets. After the contest, Vientos told Jon Morosi of the MLB Network that one of the Little Leaguers in attendance told him during the game that he wanted to get his bat if he hit a home run against the Mariners.

“One of them was like, hey, if you hit a home run, you got to give me a bat,” Vientos said. “So I might have to find them and give them my bat because he's the one that called it.”

The 25-year-old Vientos, who was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, also feels a connection with the kid.

“It was Metro Connecticut,” Vientos said when asked if he knew which team the kid is playing for. “Yeah, yeah. Repping Connecticut.”

Vientos stretched the Mets' lead, 3-0, with a sacrifice fly RBI in the second inning. In the fifth inning, Vientos took a 97 mph sinker from Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby deep for a 385-foot home run that drove Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos home to put the Mets further ahead, 6-1.

The 25-year-old third baseman went 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the finale of the Mariners series and improved his season slash line to .232/.276/.372 to go with eight home runs and 36 RBIs across 84 games.

Thanks to the ample run support from Vientos and company, Mets starter Clay Holmes picked up his 10th pitching win of the season after allowing just an earned run on five hits with four strikeouts in five innings of action.

This was a good series win,” Vientos said of the Mets' success versus the Mariners. And I think we keep going and run with it. This is a good ball team. And, and there's still a lot of baseball left in the season. And I think we're gonna get hot at the right time.”

The Mets are currently second in the National League East standings with a 66-58 record — five behind the Philadelphia Phillies.