The top free agents are off the board now that two weeks have passed since the 2024 NBA free agency period began. This, however, is not to say that there aren't quality players who are still searching for a home for the upcoming season. In particular, teams would be remiss not to float Tyus Jones a call, even if that team, in particular the Los Angeles Clippers, doesn't necessarily need a point guard.

Jones is one of the best playmakers in the association, averaging 7.3 dimes a night last year for the Washington Wizards. He has always found a way to produce when given minutes, making it a bit of a marvel that he hasn't yet found a team to latch onto for the 2024-25 campaign. But that appears to be changing.

The Clippers, despite being heavy guard-heavy, have shown interest in Tyus Jones, according to the sources of HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Cap space has mostly dried up in the association, which means that teams may have to engage with the Wizards on a sign-and-trade to acquire Jones' services.

Jones should be making eight digits annually; coming off a season in which he made $14.5 million, he is very much worth a similar amount over multiple years. He is only 28 years old, and it's not like his game relies on top-shelf athleticism to thrive.

The Wizards, despite being expected to trade Tyus Jones away at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, decided to hold on to him. This opened up the possibility that Jones will be staying in D.C. past the 2023-24 campaign. But the Wizards' earlier trade this offseason for Malcolm Brogdon, not to mention their decision to draft talented guard Carlton Carrington, means that Washington is likely to move on from the 28-year-old.

But will the Clippers actually be the team that acquires Jones' services?

Why are the Clippers interested in Tyus Jones?

Tyus Jones is one of the easiest players to fit on any roster. For starters, he doesn't command the ball too much. He is not ball-dominant and usage-heavy, and he has a low ego to match. He is an unselfish, pass-first point guard who doesn't rely on hogging the ball to set his teammates up for success.

Jones is also a heady presence in the locker room, and he functions almost like a second coach whenever he's out there on the court. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies loved him, and the Wizards franchise also raved about him, which is a testament to his character and his impact.

For a Clippers team in flux, adding a stabilizing presence like Jones as well as another playmaker to set a team full of play-finishers up for success is enticing. But the Clippers have such a logjam at the guard positions that it's not quite clear how they will sort this problem out at the moment.

The Clippers, despite not making it official yet, have agreed to sign Kris Dunn, adding to their roster full of guards which includes Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, and Kevin Porter Jr. For those counting at home, the Clippers already have seven players who can slot in at the guard positions. The Clippers are likely to trade away Westbrook anyway, but even then, that is still way too many players to have for those positions.

But at the end of the day, Tyus Jones' decision as to which team he'll be joining for the 2024-25 season will hinge on what role he foresees himself playing. With the Clippers, Jones will most likely come off the bench, what with Harden taking control of the offense at the point. A Harden and Jones backcourt may also not be too appealing to put out on the court defensively, so that option should be out of the window.

Jones became a full-time starting point guard for the first time in his career last year with the Wizards, putting up 12.0 points and 7.3 dimes a night on 49/41/80 splits; is he willing to go back to being a backup the way he was in the first eight years of his career?

There may not be a single opening around the league for a starting floor general. The closest team there is that's in need of a player of Jones' archetype is the Phoenix Suns, and they are simply too hamstrung by being in the second tax apron to do much of anything. The Orlando Magic have also shown interest in the past in Jones, but after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the team is showing faith in Jalen Suggs to be their starter at the one for the long haul.

Thus, if Jones is content with a backup job, then the Clippers may well find a way to bring him on board with their newfound financial flexibility in the aftermath of Paul George's departure.