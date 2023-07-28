Yuta Watanabe, one of the Phoenix Suns' latest signings, is going all-in in Japan's hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The 6-foot-9 sweet-shooting Suns forward vowed that he will lead the so-called “Akatsuki Five” to victories in the World Cup that they will co-host with the Philippines and Indonesia.

He even said that if Japan continues to lose despite playing in front of their fans at the Okinawa Arena, he could be retiring from international basketball very soon.

“No one, neither the players nor the spectators, wants to see us lose. If we end up with a string of defeats this time as well, I'm ready to take off the national team's uniform. That's how much I am committed to this World Cup,” the 28-year-old Watanabe said in Japanese in a report by Basket Count as translated into English by the FIBA website.

Yuta Watanabe has seen enough of Japan's struggles in global competitions. Japan lost five straight games during the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China. The toughest of all was when they lost three straight at home during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Two years after hosting the Olympics, Japan is hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup again, and Yuta Watanabe is very serious this time.

“Carrying the Hinomaru is a responsibility, and one that cannot be taken lightly,” said Watanabe. “As a key player, I believe I must fulfill my responsibilities there.”

Japan is headlining Group E with Germany, Finland, and Australia also in it. It is presumed to be the “group of death” considering how Japan has improved over the years, even beating the Philippines, a known Asian powerhouse, in last year's FIBA Asia Cup.