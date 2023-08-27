Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe said before Japan's appearance in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup he would not play for the national team beyond this tournament if it did not qualify for the 2024 Olympics. Sunday, Japan had a huge victory over reigning NBA Most Improved Player Lauri Markkanen and Finland, 98-88, to keep its chances of advancing in the world cup and making the Olympics alive.

Got the dub and made history in the process‼️@wacchi1013 and @JAPANBASKETBALL made history defeating their first ever European opponent at the @FIBAWC and did so on their home court 👏 #FIBAWC | #WinForJapan pic.twitter.com/8piW8WI7Xw — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 27, 2023

Japan is 1-1 in group play and must beat Australia to move to the knockout round. The game will be Tuesday at 4:10 a.m. PT.

Watanabe, who stood out in Japan's loss to Germany Friday with 20 points on 9-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks, finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting and two blocks. He appears to be playing through an ankle injury suffered in exhibition play earlier in the month.

Japan was led by former Washington State basketball forward Josh Hawkinson, who had 28 points on 7-of-9 shooting (14-of-15 from the free-throw line) and 19 rebounds.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Point guard Yuki Kawamura led Japan's bench with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting and nine assists. Markkanen finished with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting and 12 rebounds for Finland, which is now eliminated from knockout play.

Watanabe is expected to be an important addition for the Suns. He shot 44.1 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23, including over 50 percent on corner threes, in 2022-23 with the Brooklyn Nets.

Watanabe was teammates with former Nets forward and current Sun Kevin Durant. Durant assisted Watanabe 14 times this past season.

“He's going to be one of those people that's highly, if we (the Nets) don't lock him down, a lot of people are going to want him,” Durant said.

Watanabe signed a two-year minimum deal with the Suns in free agency this summer.