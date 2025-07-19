The Atlanta Braves were in desperate need of a hot start to the second half of the season. Luckily for them Ozzie Albies brought the power and Ronald Acuña Jr. stole the show on defense. The Braves jumped out to a 6-0 lead against the New York Yankees, who are without Max Fried thanks to a blister. Acuña Jr.'s rope to get Jorbit Vivas out at third got the home crowd buzzing.

Yankees first basemen Cody Bellinger lifted a fly ball deep into right field towards Acuña Jr.. The All-Star outfielder ranged over and made an easy catch. Vivas tagged up at second and was jogging to third when Acuña Jr. spun around and threw a rope to third base. Nacho Alvarez Jr. caught the ball and tagged Vivas out to end the third inning.

WHAT A THROW BY RONALD ACUÑA JR. FOR THE OUT 🤯pic.twitter.com/1TuEY4AE2P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Acuña Jr. tipped his hat to the Braves faithful as they applauded their star. Albies provided fireworks on the offensive side of the ball when he hit a three-run home run off of Rico Garcia in the bottom of the third inning.

Braves fans took to social media to react to the highlight. They marveled at Acuña Jr.'s talent in the field, happy to have their leader out on the field.

“Ronald Acuna Jr is very good at baseball,” was all one fan had to say.

“What did I just witness??” said another in shock. “HOOOLLY Acuna Jr with an absolute missle to third!”

“Ronald Acuña Jr. may have the best arm baseball has seen since Roberto Clemente,” commented another. “And this specific throw may be more impressive than any single one Clemente made. Feels crazy to say that and be 100% serious.”

“This is the leader of the atlanta braves, his name is ronald acuña jr,” said one Atlanta fan.

“Acuña Jr. just redefined what a throw looks like, pure precision and power in action,” commented another.

The Braves missed their leader dearly when Acuña Jr. was out with a torn ACL. Now that he is back, Atlanta has a chance to re-enter the National League playoff conversation. His throw to get Vivas out and end the Yankees' inning is the latest in a long string of highlights.