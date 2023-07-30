In preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe had his first training session with the Japanese men's national basketball team this year around on Sunday, per Mainichi Japan. The 28-year-old should have a major role for Team Japan when the tournament begins on Aug. 25.

In fact, Watanabe is “expected to shoulder much of Japan's scoring load in the absence of [Los Angeles Lakers forward] Rui Hachimura.”

A sharpshooter and hustle player with defensive upside, Watanabe made 44.4 percent of his 3-point attempts last season and has made 39.0 percent from 3 over the course of his career. His numbers in international play haven't been quite as efficient, with Watanabe shooting just 24.0 percent from 3 in FIBA Senior Team events. However, Watanabe has averaged at least 15 points per game in his last three FIBA events, including a scoring average of 17.7 points per game in the Tokyo Olympics.

For his part, Hachimura averaged 13.3 points per game for Japan during the 2019 FIBA World Cup before exploding for 22.3 points per game in the Tokyo Olympics. That said, there does appear to be a bit of uncertainty about whether Hachimura will actually join the Japanese men's national team this summer, with Hachimura named among Japan's provisional squad members by Shintaro Kano of Olympics.com.

Speaking to Mainichi Japan about his experience since joining the team, Watanabe says, “I just got here, so I still have a lot to learn, but I'm getting acquainted with the team really nicely. I'm looking forward to the next stage.”

Japan, coached by Tom Hovasse, is co-hosting the World Cup alongside the Philippines and Indonesia. They will face Germany, Finland and Australia in Group E.