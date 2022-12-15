By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It’s no secret that the Phoenix Suns are trying to shore up their roster with the hopes of returning to the NBA Finals this season. They have already been linked to a handful of trade candidates over the past months, with one of them being Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins.

Collins has no shortage of suitors, though, and the Suns have emerged as one of the teams that have reportedly shown interest on a player that the Hawks seem to be so willing to cash in on. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, however, Collins’ current contract could serve as a major roadblock for Phoenix’s chase:

“The Suns have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Bojan Bogdanović, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin. Some sources are skeptical that Phoenix, with the team for sale, will take on a large, multi-year deal. That might eliminate Collins from serious consideration,” Pincus wrote.

There’s a bit to unpack here. For starters, you have to note that Collins is under contract with the Hawks through 2026, and that he’s set to pocket more than $100 million over the course of the next four years. This is obviously a big commitment for any team that might be interested in the 25-year-old, and apparently, the Suns may have been priced out of this sweepstakes.

Kyle Kuzma and Bojan Bogdanovic are two more big names to watch for the Suns. While both players are on relatively substantial deals, theirs are much team-friendlier compared to that of Collins.