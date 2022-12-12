By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

John Collins’ name has seemingly never left the trade rumor mill for most of his career. The Atlanta Hawks forward is a valuable member of the team, but many teams are also interested in trading for him. This season, that hasn’t changed: there are reportedly FOUR teams exploring a potential trade for Collins this season, per Shams Charania.

The teams interested in John Collins, according to Charania, are the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and the Dallas Mavericks. All of these teams are in the playoff hunt in some shape of form. Of course, the Hawks aren’t going to let their forward go without getting someone productive in return.

The report from Charania posits the Wizards as great trade suitors for John Collins, mainly due to Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma on the Hawks would be interesting, as he adds a different dimension to both sides of the ball for the team. However, Charania also pointed out that the Wizards are unwilling to trade Kuzma.

The Hawks have been… okay this season, which isn’t exactly good. They have found some wins against good teams, and are above .500 for the meantime. However, this team has been rather volatile this season. They are either one of the best teams in the league, or a team that struggles against the bottom-feeders.

Perhaps the Hawks will consider a trade to try and break out of their mediocre slump over the last few years. If John Collins is indeed on the way out, the team that acquires him will have one of the best forwards in the league today.