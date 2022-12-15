By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Based on how he’s been playing this season, it’s no surprise that Bojan Bogdanovic has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the league right now. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks, among other teams, have all been linked to the veteran sharpshooter, with these sides hoping that the Detroit Pistons opt to cash in on Bojan.

Interested parties might get their wish soon. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Pistons are indeed willing to part ways with Bogdanovic — at the right price, of course:

“While the team’s front office has been downplaying that it will move Bogdanović, well-placed sources say the Pistons will patiently wait for an offer with a suitable first-round pick,” Pincus wrote.

The Pistons are well aware of the fact that Bogdanovic has emerged as a real asset for them and they are clearly trying to juice as much value out of him as they can. The Lakers, Suns, and Hawks all have playoff aspirations this season, and a guy like Bogdanovic will definitely help this cause.

According to previous reports, the Lakers already tabled an offer for Bogdanovic centered around a protected first-round pick — an offer that the Pistons supposedly turned down. Apparently, Detroit wants the pick to be unprotected, which is possibly what this most recent report is pertaining to with regard to the front office waiting on a “suitable” offer.

Apart from Bogdanovic, the Pistons are reportedly also willing to trade away Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and even Saddiq Bey.