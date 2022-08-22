The Phoenix Suns are a long shot to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets via a trade. Not that they are not an enticing destination for Durant to give his okay signal, but because the Suns are in a complicated situation, mainly because of their recent decision to keep big man = Deandre Ayton.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“The Phoenix Suns similarly have dangled a package around All-Defensive wing Mikal Bridges and a handful of first-round draft picks, which has not picked up any steam with the Nets, league sources said. With Deandre Ayton signed to a four-year maximum contract and unable to be moved until January, Phoenix has attempted over the past month to make creative proposals to Brooklyn, possibly via three- or four-team trades where an All-Star-caliber player goes to the Nets. But the Suns have yet to find a suitable deal — and that is largely why they appear to be behind Boston, Toronto and Miami in the Durant sweepstakes.”

Ayton was so close to joining the Indiana Pacers when he agreed on a four-year offer sheet with the team that was worth $132.93 million last July. Days later, the Suns matched that offer sheet to ensure themselves of the continued services of the former Arizona Wildcats star.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant is an asset still worth targeting for the Suns, whose championship window remains very much open. A starting unit that features Durant, Ayton, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul would instantly make the Suns a bigger threat to the rest of the league than they already are.