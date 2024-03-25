The Phoenix Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs Monday night for the final time this season. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Suns are 42-29 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. This includes their last three games, which also includes a win over the Spurs. In the three games against the Spurs, however, the Suns have lost twice. In those games, Devin Booker leads the team with 31.5 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists. He has played in just two games, though. Kevin Durant has played all three games, and he is scoring 26.3 points per game. As a team, the Suns are putting up 122.0 points per game against the Spurs. Phoenix will be healthy heading into this matchup.
The Spurs are 15-56 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. In their three games against the Suns this season, Victor Wembanyama leads the team with 23.0 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. As a team, the Spurs are scoring 117.7 points per game against the Suns this season. San Antonio will come into this game with a healthy lineup as they look to take the season series against the Suns.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Spurs Odds
Phoenix Suns: -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -770
San Antonio Spurs: +12.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +540
Over: 232 (-110)
Under: 232 (-110)
How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: AZ Family TV, Bally Sports Southwest
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns are scoring a good amount against the Spurs this season. This is not a surprise, though. The Spurs allow the sixth-most points per game this season at 119.5 points. Phoenix should be able to continue to score in this game, which will help them cover the spread. In fact, they are coming off a 131-point effort against the Spurs. If they can keep up their offensive play, the Suns will cover the spread.
Phoenix is 21-6 when they score at least 120 points this season. There is no reason the Suns should score less than that in this one. With how much the Spurs struggle on defense, the Suns are going to be able to put up 120. This is especially the case with their healthy lineup. As long as Phoenix scores, they will cover the spread.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
San Antonio needs to keep up on offense, and they have been able to this season. They are scoring 117.7 points per game against them. When the Spurs score at least 115 points this season, they have gotten 14 of their 15 wins. The Spurs should be able to put up that amount in this game. If they can do that, they are going to cover this spread at home.
Final Suns-Spurs Prediction & Pick
The Suns are playing good basketball, and that is going to continue in this game. The Spurs are also a struggling team. I do not see any way the Spurs win this season series with the Suns. I like the Suns to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well. I also think the over would be a solid play in this game.
Final Suns-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -12.5 (-110), Over 232 (-110)