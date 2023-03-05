As expected, the level of competition during Sunday’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks was not for the faint of heart. These are two of the top teams in the NBA right now, and naturally, players on both did all they can to help their team win. Towards the end, this resulted in Devin Booker having an intense face-to-face confrontation with Luka Doncic that could have very easily turned ugly.

Luka got in Booker’s face after the former missed what would have been a game-tying deuce with less than 12 seconds remaining in the final quarter. Doncic did not like what he heard from the Suns superstar, and Luka made sure to let Booker know:

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker going at it 👀pic.twitter.com/v0UKUZSHwg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

As it turns out, Booker wasn’t even talking to Doncic at that point in time. Speaking to the press after the game, the Suns superstar revealed that he was raising a concern with the referee when Doncic got in his face (h/t Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News). Book also added that he has nothing against Luka on a personal level, but at the same time, he’s also not surprised at all that “there’s some smoke” given their competitive nature.

It looks like Booker was complaining to the ref that Doncic should have been called for an offensive foul on his drive. Luka, who was clearly frustrated with himself for missing a wide-open shot, didn’t appreciate Booker’s effort, and Doncic decided to air out some of his disappointment right at Devin’s face.

These are two of the top young superstars in the game today, and you can be sure that there are going to be a lot more chippy moments between them in the years to come.