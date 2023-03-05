Luka Doncic didn’t mince his words when going after Devin Booker in the Dallas Mavericks’ recent loss to the Phoenix Suns. In the tension of battle, Donic let loose on Booker and let him know how he really feels.

Phoenix defeated Dallas 130-126, but not without a bit of controversy. In the waning seconds, Doncic got up in Booker’s face as both teams surrounded them. Booker was taunting Doncic for missing a potential game-tying layup. The Mavericks’ guard was having none of that, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“Shut the f**k up,” Doncic said to Booker.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mavs and Suns are both looking to make headway in the Western Conference. Phoenix is currently fourth at 36-29 while Dallas is seventh at 33-32. Both teams made additions at the trade deadline to improve their playoff chances. As Booker and Doncic look to win a ring, emotions could sometimes flare up.

But if Dallas is serious about their title hopes, they’ll need Doncic to be on top of his game. Even though it was a losing effort, Doncic still dropped 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists against the Suns. On the year, Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8,7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs’ star currently leads the NBA in points per game and was nominated to his fourth-straight All Star game.

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker are two young stars looking to lead their teams to the NBA Championship. With the playoffs approaching, every game counts. Doncic and the Mavs will hope that next time their trading verbal blows with Booker and the Suns, it’ll be in the postseason.