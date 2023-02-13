Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James certainly didn’t like the fact that a controversial penalty call had a big role in the results of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 showdown.

James clarified that he has “no horse” in the game. He is simply a fan of the sport. With that said, the Lakers star highlighted that it’s quite unfortunate that the referees dictated the outcome with a questionable flag.

For those who missed it, the Chiefs won 38-35 off a 27-yard field goal from Harrison Butker. However, the Eagles had the chance to run the clock down before the game-winning field goal because of a controversial holding penalty called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

For LeBron, it was a poor call and a rather ugly turn in what was an otherwise exhilarating game of American football.

“His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion,” James wrote on Twitter.

LeBron James is not new to such game-changing calls–or sometimes the lack thereof. It can definitely ruin the game, and this instance, it’s unfair for both the Eagles and Chiefs. For one, Philadelphia was basically denied a fighting chance, while Kansas City has plenty of people questioning their win.

Both teams fought well in the contest, and there is no denying they were both deserving. As James suggested, it would just have been even better if it’s the players who decided the match fully.