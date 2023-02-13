The Kansas City Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons. After the game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared a moment with his brother Jason Kelce.

The two brothers met on the field as confetti rained down and shared a few words. The moment is all the more emotional considering it could be the last we see of Jason Kelce in a NFL uniform.

An emotional moment between the Kelce brothers This could’ve been Jason Kelce’s last game

The Chiefs won the game 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles on a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. Controversy clouded the end of the game, as a questionable penalty call set the Chiefs in field goal position.

Travis Kelce rallied the Chiefs offense in the second half. He finished the game with 182 yards passing and three touchdowns on 21 completions. His efforts were enough to win Super Bowl MVP.

“M-V-Pat, you know what I mean,” Travis Kelce said after the game. “You can’t say how much he means to this team.”

The Chiefs tight end had a fine game in his own right. He caught six passes from Mahomes for 81 yards. The now two-time Super Bowl champion scored the first Chiefs touchdown of the game to tie it at 7.

If this is the final game for Jason Kelce, it’s a heartbreaking way to go out. However, he has had a career to be proud of. A career that includes a Super Bowl victory in 2017 over the New England Patriots.

This Super Bowl victory is the first for the Chiefs since 2019. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers in that game. Kansas City also went to the Super Bowl in 2020 but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.