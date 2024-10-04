Shaquille O'Neal gets his very own skin in Fortnite and it comes in two packages based on his two alter egos: Super Shaq and DJ Diesel. In this article, we take a look at all of the new Shaquille O'Neal cosmetics, including the new Outfits, Emotes, Wraps, Back Blings, and Pickaxes as part of these new Icon Series Bundles.

Super Shaq was added to the Fortnite Shop on October 4, 2024. Epic is selling a Shaquille O'Neal Set that contains both the Super Shaq Outfit and the DJ Diesel Outfit, although both Outfits can also be bought separately for 1,500 V-Bucks and 2,000 V-Bucks respectively. Each Outfit comes with its own LEGO style. Here are the contents of each of the Bundles:

Shaquille O'Neal Set: Outfits, Emotes, Wraps, Back Blings, and Pickaxes

Each Shaquille O'Neal Set includes two Icon Series Outfits, two Emotes, a set of Wraps, two Back Blings, and one Pickaxe, selling for 3,400 V-Bucks.

Super Shaq Outfit

The Super Shaq Outfit can be bought individually for 1,500 V-Bucks. It is of Icon Series Rarity, comes with a LEGO style, and has the following configurations:

Hood: Up or Down

Hat: On or Off

Glasses: On or Off

Shaq (DJ Diesel) Outfit

The Shaq (DJ Diesel) Outfit can be bought individually for 2,000 V-Bucks. It is of Icon Series Rarity, comes with a LEGO style, and has the following configurations:

Style: Shaq (DJ Diesel) or Festival Headliner

Accessory: Hat On, Hat Off, or Headphones Off

Glasses: On or Off

Reactivity: On or Off

Shaq's DJ Decks

Shaq's DJ Decks is an Icon Series Rarity Back Bling that represents Shaq's DJ career. It plays music and exudes a red aura that embraces Shaq after emoting. Shaq's DJ Decks comes with the Shaq (DJ Diesel) Outfit.

Super Shaq Shield

The Super Shaq Shield is an Icon Series Rarity Back Bling that has a countdown timer and a stopwatch. The countdown timer counts down from 12 minutes, as there are twelve minutes in a quarter of a basketball game, while the stopwatch counts your air time while gliding. The digital display on it also counts your eliminations. Super Shaq Shield comes with the Super Shaq Outfit.

Axe-Lifier

The Axe-Lifier is an Icon Series Rarity Pickaxe that has Shaq's name engraved on it. This pickaxe comes with the Shaq (DJ Diesel) Outfit.

Shaq Attackers

The Shaq Attackers is an Icon Series Fist Pickaxe that glows gold and are massive. This pickaxe can be bought separately for 800 V-Bucks.

Ones and Twos

Ones N Twos is an Icon Series Emote that makes Shaq dance as he drops the beat on his DJ Deck. This Emote is sold for 300 V-Bucks when purchased separately.

Shaq Shimmy

Shaq Shimmy is an Icon Series Emote that makes Shaq shimmy and pout his lips, just like in the meme. This Emote can be bought separately for 500 V-Bucks.

Shaqsleeves

Shaqsleeves is an Icon Series Wrap with a gold motif over a black background.

We send a hat tip to PIZ0 for the early access feature of the Shaq x Fortnite Outfit set.

What do you think about this new set? Will you be getting it? Which cosmetics are you most excited about? Shaquille O'Neal is a bona fide NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion, 3-time League MVP, and he is a beast on the frontcourt, even today years after his retirement. Now, he's on Fortnite, and he's here to have fun and dominate.

