Angel Reese’s historic season at LSU added another milestone last night after the sophomore recorded her 20th consecutive double-double in the Tigers’ 89-51 win over Alabama. After the performance, Reese received a shoutout from future WNBA hall of famer and LSU alumna Sylvia Fowles, whose record Reese passed versus the Crimson Tide.

“Crown off to you,” Fowles said in a video released on social media. “Congratulations on all your success. Continue to be loud, bold, proud, true to yourself. Congratulations, Ms. Double-Double Queen.”

Reese is now averaging 23.7 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season. She has put herself center in the national player of the year discussion and has led the No. 4 Tigers to a 20-0 start this season.

Reese has impressed her head coach all season and was praised following the win.

“When you’re 20-0, you break a record of one of the greatest all-time players ever, not just at LSU, in Sylvia Fowles, but in the country and in the history of women’s basketball, she’s in wonderful company,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said.

Fowles and Reese reportedly met after LSU legend Seimone Augustus was honored at a ceremony where the school presented a statue erected in her honor. The two LSU greats represent two generations of rare talent in the post. Reese was thrilled to meet one of the best to ever do it.

“She’s really proud of me. She’s happy for me,” Reese said after the ceremony. “Being able to be up there with Sylvia Fowles is amazing.”