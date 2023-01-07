Angel Reese makes Tigers program history with stat line not seen in 20 years

By James Kay · 2 min read

Angel Reese had already made a strong national player of the year case before LSU’s bout with Texas A&M on Friday. After putting up 26 points and grabbing a program-record 28 rebounds, she might have made herself the favorite to take home the honors.

Reese’s 28 rebounds in the Tigers’ 74-38 win over the Aggies were the most by any SEC player since 1979-1980. She also is the only SEC player in the last 20 years to record a 25-point, 25-rebound performance. Reese is now averaging 24.1 points and 15.8 rebounds per game while leading LSU to a 15-0 record. The Tigers haven’t been undefeated 15 games into the season since Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus starred for LSU in the 2002-03 season.