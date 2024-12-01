In a day of upsets, Syracuse football got in on the action by taking down No. 6 Miami, 42-38. Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who likely would've fared better than Will Howard against Michigan, led the Orange to their third straight win, improved Syracuse's record to 9-3 and possibly a move up into the College Football Playoff rankings and AP Top 25 next week. The loss knocks the Hurricanes out of the ACC Championship, and the contest will feature Clemson vs. SMU, per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

Syracuse and college football fans flocked to social media to take Miami to task and talk up the Orange's huge win to close the regular season.

The McCord jokes are a running theme.

“Man Ohio State could use someone like McCord.”

A few too many fans were talking down Miami instead of talking up Syracuse. But the point still stands.

“Miami was never good. This proves it. They got so many lucky breaks earlier in the season.”

Of course, anytime McCord does just about anything, somebody's got to share him lipsyncing to Lud Foe's In & Out.

Expand Tweet

NCAA bad, ‘Bama worse. College football fans gotta make everything about their team or rivals!

“Huge Upset, NCAA will find someway to get Alabama into the playoffs now.”

McCord opted to hit the transfer portal this past offseason after Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day wouldn't commit to naming McCord the team's starter.

Syracuse football's breakout season

The Orange's nine-win season is their highest total since 2018, when the team finished 10-3 and ranked No. 15. Syracuse fired then-head coach Dino Babers in November 2023, and he only had two winning seasons with the program.

After spending the last two seasons as Georgia's defensive backs coach, Fran Brown joined the program. He's already had an immediate impact on recruiting, as the Orange will have the No. 35-rated recruiting class in 2025 after not being in the top 50 since 2019.

After Syracuse's big win, Brown thanked the fans, the program, and his contemporaries.

“DART (Detail, Accountability, Relentlessness, Toughness). We're committed. We love each other. We truly love each other. It's amazing. I'm very thankful, I'm excited. These fans… Syracuse is back!”

Expand Tweet

Syracuse isn't done yet. They'll be invited to a bowl game soon to close out the 2024 college football season.