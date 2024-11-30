Michigan football jumped out to an early lead over Ohio State on Saturday after an early Will Howard interception.

Fans wasted no time before roasting the Ohio State quarterback on X, formerly Twitter.

“Will Howard some things never change lol,” one fan wrote.

“Will Howard simply is just not a guy who can win you a national championship,” another fan added.

“I know this will come across as sour grapes. But Will Howard is mid,” a third fan shared.

“Will Howard acting like he’s the main reason why Ohio state good is hilarious when they have multiple nfl wrs and defensive stars,” a fourth fan wrote.

“Will Howard is not a National Championship winning quarterback,” a fifth fan shared.

Michigan football leads Ohio State 7-3 as of this story's writing. There are currently just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter so anything can happen. However, Ohio State entered the game with a 10-1 record while Michigan was just 6-5. The Buckeyes probably expected to establish control early, but the offense has yet to find any kind of rhythm.

A defeat would be devastating for Ohio State football. They cannot afford to lose to Michigan again after recent struggles against the Wolverines. Michigan is also playing without a number of stars due to injuries, a note that is worth remembering.

Ryan Day needs Will Howard to play well in order for Ohio State to bounce back on Saturday. Right now, Ohio State is on upset alert without question.

If Ohio State loses the game, Day's job will immediately come into question. It has been in question in recent seasons amid frustrating defeats against Michigan, but the Wolverines were championship contenders in those years. This year, they are just playing to defeat Ohio State on Saturday. Michigan will not reach the College Football playoff.

It projects to be an exciting finish as Will Howard and Ohio State hope to avoid the massive upset.