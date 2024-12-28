When Kyle McCord made the decision to transfer to Syracuse University last December, he was doing so as something of a cast-off in Columbus. Following a loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the regular season finale — sealed by a late game interception — it was clear that McCord had fallen out of favor at Ohio State, as Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was unwilling to commit to McCord starting during the 2024 season, or in their Cotton Bowl matchup with Missouri.

Although landing McCord did represent a major transfer portal victory for the Syracuse football program, it's unlikely that even the most optimistic fan of the Orange could've anticipated what was to come. Syracuse will end the season ranked in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the year, and McCord etched his name into the ACC record book as the single-season leader in passing yards in the conference's 71 year history on Friday night in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl.

After Syracuse's 52-35 win over Washington State on Friday night, McCord, who threw for 435 yards and 5 touchdowns, spoke about what it meant to break Deshaun Watson's ACC record.

“Just to be sitting here and have that record now is crazy to see how everything comes full circle,” McCord said, per ESPN News Services.

This season at Syracuse has been a redemption tour for Kyle McCord. Not only did the 22-year-old QB finish top five nationally in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, he was also named a 2nd-Team All-ACC performer and finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy vote, the highest that an Orange player has finished since Dwight Freeney finished 9th in 2001. The win in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl is the cherry on top of the metaphorical sundae.

McCord is currently exploring an eligibility waiver that would allow him to return to Syracuse for one more season, but if he can't return to the school for one more season, his 2024 campaign has surely improved his NFL Draft stock. As of December 26th, McCord was ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper's 9th-rated quarterback in the 2025 class.