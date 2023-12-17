Kyle McCord is on his way to Syracuse to play for the Orange

Former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was hired to be the 31st head coach in Syracuse football history less than a month ago, but he's already made his impact felt. On top of bringing two receivers from Georgia (Jackson Meeks and Yazeed Haynes) with him to upstate New York, Brown has now secured former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord in the transfer portal as well, according to a tweet from Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

“Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (@kylemccord16) tells ESPN he’s committed to transfer to Syracuse. He’s 12-1 as a starter and has thrown 27 touchdowns in his career. He’s eligible immediately and has one year remaining.”

Say what you want about Kyle McCord's limitations as a quarterback, but the fact remains that McCord comes to Syracuse as arguably their most heralded QB since Donovan McNabb was there 25 years ago. As the tweet from Thamel states, McCord was 12-1 as a starter at Ohio State, meaning he went through the wars of Big Ten football and is accustomed to playing with a tremendously bright spotlight on him. And just think, had a couple of plays gone just a little differently against Michigan, we could be readying ourselves to see McCord and the Buckeyes play in the College Football Playoff.

Instead, McCord will depart Ohio State as a goat whose last throw was an interception against the hated Wolverines. He'll now look to revitalize his image and name at Syracuse, where the stakes won't be quite as high as they were when he was playing in Columbus.