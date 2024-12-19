Syracuse football witnessed unprecedented heights in 2024 with Kyle McCord behind center. The Orange delivered their most wins since 2018. Many fans believe McCord can now head to the NFL after leaving the program in a better place.

Or is he coming back? McCord shared some eye-opening remarks and added a smirk in discussing his eligibility Thursday.

“I can't confirm or deny. We'll see how it all shakes out,” McCord told Cuse Sports Talk.

Orange fans could be in for one more McCord campaign, judging by his words. That'll mean early Top 25 rankings hype on the campus.

This also signifies that the star quarterback has made an appeal to the NCAA to add an extra year of college.

Is Kyle McCord facing a dilemma with Syracuse though?

McCord still has a hurdle to clear with the NCAA.

The 22-year-old already has played four seasons. That includes 2021 to 2023 with Ohio State. He left the Buckeyes delivering 3,776 yards, 27 touchdowns, eight interceptions all in 24 games.

By the NCAA standards, McCord has exhausted his playing eligibility. McCord already has delivered significant playing action across four seasons. The rules are players who play four regular season games or more automatically played a full campaign. McCord played in five contests during the 2021 season to launch his collegiate career. He then suited up and threw the ball in eight games for 2022. McCord earned more extensive action in '23 — with going 11-1 as a starter.

But he emerged as a beloved football figure with the stunning turnaround the Orange delivered. McCord threw an astonishing 4,326 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Syracuse broke out of its seven-win ceiling since 2019 with McCord leading the offense. Furthermore, Syracuse placed fourth in a loaded Atlantic Coast Conference. That included ending Miami's hopes of the College Football Playoffs in the Orange's 42-38 upset at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Tracing back to his eligibility situation, McCord faces two more concerns. He's never used a medical redshirt season as he's never suffered a season-ending injury. The NCAA grants players an extra year if they miss an entire campaign due to a severe injury. But he's never used a redshirt season either — as he joined Ohio State's 2021 class and again saw immediate playing time.

Meanwhile, McCord's parents didn't confirm the Orange QB is coming back for 2025 to Syracuse.com. The outlet also didn't state if Ohio State, including head coach Ryan Day, supports a McCord waiver.

McCord has one more 2024 game with Syracuse. They're off to San Diego to take on Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, set for Dec. 27.