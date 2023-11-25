It was a heartbreaking moment for Ohio State in its annual battle with archrival Michigan. The Buckeyes had the ball in Wolverines territory in the final moments with a chance to take a late lead and win the game. However, Kyle McCord's pass to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was intercepted by Rod Moore, and that allowed the Wolverines to earn a 30-24 victory in the final regular-season game of the year.

McCord was under tremendous pressure from the Michigan pass rush, and he was forced to let the go off of his back foot. As a result, the ball did not have enough distance or velocity, and Moore was able to make the pick.

Harrison caught 5 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, and he came to the defense of McCord. “He’s done a good job all year handling all the pressure and expectations that come with being a quarterback at Ohio State. I’m super proud of him. Before he’s my quarterback he’s my friend and I’ll always support him through the ups and downs.”

McCord completed 18 of 30 passes in the game for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, he threw 2 picks in the game while Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy did not throw any. Neither team lost a fumble.

Michigan will move on to the Big Ten title game December 2 against Iowa. If the Wolverines can win that game, they will likely be the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Marvin Harrison and Ohio State still have hopes of going to the College Football Playoff, but the Buckeyes are likely to need several breaks in order to get that opportunity.