The nation’s leading passer in 2024, Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, ending speculation about whether he would pursue an NCAA eligibility waiver for an additional season. McCord shared the decision with ESPN on Friday, calling it the culmination of a “crazy ride” through college football.

“I think the biggest thing for me was, obviously, I felt like I put together a really good year,” McCord said. “With the way everything played itself out and what I’m hearing in terms of feedback at the draft, it just makes sense to go, after weighing all the options out.”

McCord leaves Syracuse as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in program history. In his lone season with the Orange, he set both the program and ACC single-season passing records with 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns, leading the team to its first 10-win season since 2018 and a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State. He capped off the campaign with a stellar 453-yard, five-touchdown performance in the bowl game.

“To be sitting here and have that record now, it’s crazy to see how everything comes full circle,” McCord said after the game.

Kyle McCord declares for the NFL Draft, leaving a lasting legacy at Syracuse

McCord’s path to Syracuse was unconventional. After starting the 2023 season 11-0 at Ohio State, McCord faced criticism following a two-interception performance in a loss to Michigan. With his starting role uncertain for 2024, McCord entered the transfer portal and found a new home at Syracuse under first-year head coach Fran Brown. The decision proved to be a perfect fit, as McCord thrived in offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon’s system.

“It was a little bit of a leap of faith going to Syracuse,” McCord admitted. “Coming off the season I had at Ohio State and going in the portal, having no idea where you’re going to be, it was a scary situation.”

McCord expressed gratitude for his time at Syracuse, highlighting the impact of his coaches and teammates. He credited Nixon’s NFL-style offense for helping him prepare for the next level. “He’s one of the smartest football minds I’ve ever had a chance to be around,” McCord said. “He put me in position to go out and have success.”

While McCord is not currently ranked among the top 10 quarterback prospects by ESPN, he is expected to generate significant interest from NFL teams due to his accuracy, quick release, and ability to perform under pressure. He will showcase his skills at the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 30, providing an opportunity to boost his draft stock.

“I think I learned a lot about myself throughout the process,” McCord reflected. “It’s definitely been a crazy, wild ride. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”