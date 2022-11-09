By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published 23 hours ago

Updated 2 hours ago

It was not long ago that Cody Bellinger was regarded as one of the best all-around players in baseball. But his downfall has been swift and now there are genuine questions as to whether the Los Angeles Dodgers will tender the 27-year old a contract. Agent Scott Boras recently shared his thoughts on Bellinger’s struggles and future with the Dodgers, per Juan Toribio.

“Scott Boras said it’s ‘about health and strength’ for #Dodgers Cody Bellinger to get back to where he was a few seasons ago,” Toribio wrote on Twitter. “He wouldn’t comment on whether or not the Dodgers have indicated whether they’ll tender Bellinger a contract or not. ‘Talent is hard to find,’ he said.”

Cody Bellinger, a former MVP, slashed just .210/.265/.389 with a lowly .654 OPS in 2022. With that being said, Bellinger provides sparkling defense in centerfield. His defensive prowess is one of the main reasons he’s remained in the Dodgers’ lineup over the past couple of seasons.

However, he began to see limited playing time towards the end of the 2022 campaign. He was benched in a crucial game in the Dodgers’ NLDS series which reportedly led to frustration from Cody Bellinger. But Dave Roberts felt he needed to do what was best for the team.

The Dodgers still may tender him a contract based on upside alone. Bellinger is in the prime of his career and has displayed MVP talent in the past. And as Boras stated, talent is difficult to find.

With that being said, it is also possible that we have seen Cody Bellinger’s final game in a Dodgers uniform.