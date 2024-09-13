Taylor Swift is thankful for her boyfriend Travis Kelce as she mentioned him during her acceptance speech at the 2024 VMAs last night.

As the pop star took the stage for her music video of the year award for “Fortnight” she recalled the filming process in which Kelce was encouraging everyone on set.

“The thing is, this video seems very sad when you watch it, but actually it was like, the most fun video to make,” Swift said of the video which her collaborator on the song, Post Malone. “Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say ‘Cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone like, cheering, and like, ‘Woo!’ Like from across the studio where we were shooting it and that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I’ll always remember that,” she said.

Swift and Kelce have been dating for one year and while she keeps a more private outlook on their relationship media-wise, the athlete frequently mentions “Tay” on his New Heights podcast.

On a previous episode of the podcast which he hosts with his older brother Jason Kelce, he mentioned the VMAs in hopes that Swift can take some trophies home.

“Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few [Moon Person trophies]. She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight,” he said on a recent episode.

Swift was nominated for 12 awards at the VMAs — the most of any artist of the night — with her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone trailing behind with nine nominations.

She took home seven moon men:

Video of the year – “Fortnight”

Best collaboration – “Fortnight”

Song of summer – “Fortnight”

Best direction – “Fortnight”

Best editing – “Fortnight”

Artist of the year

Best pop

Her seventh award last night put her at the grand total of 30 moon men in her career tying with Beyoncé for the most wins by a solo artist.

