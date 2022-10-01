TCU football defender ejected after dirty hit to Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel

A scary moment occurred during the TCU-Oklahoma football game on Saturday. In the second quarter, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel escaped the rush and scrambled, sliding to the turf, where he was hit in the head by TCU football defender Jamoi Hodge. Hodge was ejected for the helmet-to-helmet hit, which seemed to knock Gabriel unconscious for a brief moment.

TCU defender Jamoi Hodge was ejected for this hit on Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/jTeLoUetRV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022

Just brutal. TCU football’s Jamoi Hodge clearly hit Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel late after the quarterback was already seemingly down. It’s a dirty play and one that resulted in Hodge’s ejection from the contest.

Unfortunately, it also resulted in Gabriel’s own exit from the game. The Oklahoma football signal-caller was able to walk off the field under his own power, where he was then taken to the medical tent.

Football fans have now witnessed two very scary injuries to quarterbacks in the last several days, as Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa had to exit the game with a scar-looking head injury- and now Gabriel was forced to the sidelines.

The circumstances aren’t the same, but the scary silence that ensues as everyone waits to hear if the player is ok does not change. Here’s hoping Dillon Gabriel is in good health after the scary hit.

It’s an unfortunate blow to Oklahoma, who has had their hands full with TCU football, even with Gabriel on the field. Without their starting quarterback, the Sooners could be in trouble.

Of course, the most important thing right now is the well-being of Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel. Stay tuned for more updates.